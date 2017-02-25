Hummie MannBorn 29 October 1955
Hummie Mann
1955-10-29
Hummie Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Hummie Mann (Born October 29, 1955 in Montreal, Quebec) is an American film score composer. He is best known for his scores to the Mel Brooks films Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Mann was awarded an Emmy for arranging Billy Crystal's opening number for the 1992 Academy Awards and another Emmy in 1996 for an episode of Showtime's miniseries Picture Windows called "Language of the Heart". He was nominated for two more for arrangements on the series Moonlighting.
The Adams Family (1991) "Finale"
Marc Shaiman/Vic Mizzy, Hummie Mann & Studio Orchestra
The Adams Family (1991) "Finale"
The Adams Family (1991) "Finale"
