Experimental Audio Research (commonly shortened to E.A.R. or EAR) is a loose collective of experimental musicians formed around Peter Kember (a.k.a. Sonic Boom), formerly of Spacemen 3. While Spacemen 3 were a relatively traditional rock and roll band with strong experimental leanings, E.A.R. is essentially a free improvisation project, creating instrumental music characterized by lengthy, droning textures and slowly evolving structures.

The line-up often included Sonic Boom (Spectrum, Spacemen 3), Kevin Martin (God), Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine), and Eddie Prévost (AMM). Other collaborators have included Lawrence Chandler of Bowery Electric, Nick Kramer, Delia Derbyshire and Thomas Köner, plus various members of Spectrum, though it is generally considered a Kember solo project. The collective is one of Kember's several post-Spacemen 3 projects, which also include Spectrum, as well albums released under the Sonic Boom moniker.