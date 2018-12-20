Jack Liebeck (born 1980) is a British violinist. In 2010, he won a Classical Brit in the young British classical performer category. He was soloist on the score for the 2011 film Jane Eyre, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also on the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated soundtrack for Anna Karenina (2012). Both scores were composed by Dario Marianelli. He records exclusively for Hyperion Records.

“His playing is virtually flawless in its technical ease, scintillating articulateness and purity of tone.” (Gramophone)

BIOGRAPHY:

Possessing flawless technical mastery and a “beguiling silvery tone” (BBC Music Magazine), violinist Jack Liebeck’s playing embraces the worlds of elegant chamber-chic Mozart through to the impassioned mastery required to frame Brett Dean The Lost Art of Letter Writing. Jack’s fascination with all things scientific has included performing the world premiere of Dario Marianelli Voyager Violin Concerto and collaborations with Professor Brian Cox; he programmes his own annual festival Oxford May Music around the themes of music, science and the arts. A professional photographer, he loves film and can be heard in the soundtracks of The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre and Anna Karenina. Jack is a dedicated educator holding a professorship at the Royal Academy of Music – tips include “sing your way to string perfection” (The Strad). Jack is also a member of Trio Dali “virtuosic brio…this is a group to watch” (The Australian).