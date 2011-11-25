SerafinFormed September 2000
Serafin Biography (Wikipedia)
Serafin is a rock band from London who formed and began playing in September 2000 until quietly disbanding in the late 2000s after the release of their second album.
Serafin Tracks
Rock Around The World
Birthday Heart Break
I Need You're Loving
