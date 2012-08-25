Anslem Douglas
Anslem Douglas
Anslem Douglas Biography (Wikipedia)
Anslem Douglas (born July 23, 1964) is a musician and composer from Trinidad and Tobago, most famous for the hit single "Doggie" later covered by the Baha Men as "Who Let the Dogs Out?"
Anslem Douglas Tracks
Doggie
Who Let The Dogs Out
