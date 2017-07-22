Cakes da Killa
Cakes da Killa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b9f4aeb-48eb-45b4-b231-c5e2a5bd77d5
Cakes da Killa Biography (Wikipedia)
Rashard Bradshaw, better known as Cakes da Killa, is an American rapper. Bradshaw's debut album, Hedonism, was released in October 2016. He is based in Brooklyn, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cakes da Killa Tracks
Sort by
Catch The Beat
Honey Dijon
Catch The Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kr4x4.jpglink
Catch The Beat
Last played on
Tru Luv (feat. Josh Dst)
Cakes da Killa
Tru Luv (feat. Josh Dst)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tru Luv (feat. Josh Dst)
Featured Artist
Last played on
New Phone (Who Dis)
Cakes da Killa
New Phone (Who Dis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Phone (Who Dis)
Last played on
Saki Bomb (Saint Remix)
Cakes da Killa
Saki Bomb (Saint Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saki Bomb (Saint Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Run This Pursuit (Emoh Instead Edit) (feat. Gesaffelstein)
Cakes da Killa
Run This Pursuit (Emoh Instead Edit) (feat. Gesaffelstein)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5wt.jpglink
Run This Pursuit (Emoh Instead Edit) (feat. Gesaffelstein)
Last played on
Cakes da Killa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist