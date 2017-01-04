Brandon Richard Flowers (born June 21, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the lead singer, keyboardist and occasional bass guitarist of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, with whom he has recorded five studio albums.

In addition to his work with the Killers, Flowers has released two solo albums, Flamingo (2010) and The Desired Effect (2015). He has reached number-one on the UK Albums Chart seven times, including work by The Killers.