Brandon Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02sc3qn.jpg
1981-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b9dc76b-8574-4cb5-9496-ab1bc0d35c29
Brandon Flowers Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandon Richard Flowers (born June 21, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is the lead singer, keyboardist and occasional bass guitarist of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, with whom he has recorded five studio albums.
In addition to his work with the Killers, Flowers has released two solo albums, Flamingo (2010) and The Desired Effect (2015). He has reached number-one on the UK Albums Chart seven times, including work by The Killers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brandon Flowers Performances & Interviews
- The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qg4sb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qg4sb.jpg2017-01-23T08:58:00.000ZBrandon Flowers on working with U2's producer for their 5th album and a big UK gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qg4vb
The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegas
- Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035d2b0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035d2b0.jpg2015-10-16T10:19:00.000ZBrandon Flowers speaks to Radio 2's about rejoining with the Killers, recording Christmas songs and his disappointment at the reception of his solo album The Desired Effect.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035d2fz
Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'
Brandon Flowers Tracks
Sort by
Crossfire
Brandon Flowers
Crossfire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btn12.jpglink
Crossfire
Last played on
Lonley Town
Brandon Flowers
Lonley Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031djxc.jpglink
Lonley Town
Last played on
Still Want You
Brandon Flowers
Still Want You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gpj2.pnglink
Still Want You
Last played on
I Can Change
Brandon Flowers
I Can Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sv2z3.jpglink
I Can Change
Last played on
Only The Young
Brandon Flowers
Only The Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btvx0.jpglink
Only The Young
Last played on
Diggin' Up The Heart
Brandon Flowers
Diggin' Up The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sc3qn.jpglink
Diggin' Up The Heart
Last played on
Latest Brandon Flowers News
Brandon Flowers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“We’re going to be baring it all for everyone” – Brandon Flowers
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Prince Harry has been making music with The Killers
-
The Killers
-
David Bowie being in the crowd at The Killers inspired Brandon Flowers to grab a glue gun & rhinestones to jazz up his keyboard
-
The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegas
-
Keane - This Is The Last Time (Later Archive 2003)
-
The Vaccines - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
Jo Whiley talks to Tom Chaplin
Back to artist