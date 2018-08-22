HammockAmbient / post-rock band. Formed 2004
Hammock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b9d784c-33eb-4a78-a976-c97b672370fa
Hammock Biography (Wikipedia)
Hammock is an American two-member ambient/post-rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. Hammock creates atmospheric music by combining orchestral arrangements with electronic beats, piano and droning guitar.
Hammock have released 10 albums and five EPs since 2005, mostly on their own label, Hammock Music, which is distributed through Redeye, and have garnered favorable reviews from critics, including Pitchfork and AllMusic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hammock Tracks
Sort by
Elegy
Hammock
Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy
Last played on
Now And Not Yet
Hammock
Now And Not Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now And Not Yet
Last played on
Clarity
Hammock
Clarity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clarity
Last played on
She Was In The Field Counting Stars
Hammock
She Was In The Field Counting Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Was In The Field Counting Stars
Last played on
Hammock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist