Sy OliverBorn 17 December 1910. Died 28 May 1988
Sy Oliver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1910-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b99fa9e-4190-4172-abc0-220f895dab9e
Sy Oliver Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvin James "Sy" Oliver (December 17, 1910 – May 28, 1988) was an American jazz arranger, trumpeter, composer, singer and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sy Oliver Tracks
Sort by
For Dancers Only
Sy Oliver
For Dancers Only
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Dancers Only
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Sy Oliver
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes Indeed!
Sy Oliver
Yes Indeed!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes Indeed!
Last played on
Zonky
Sy Oliver
Zonky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zonky
Last played on
Rhythm Is Our Business
Sy Oliver
Rhythm Is Our Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhythm Is Our Business
Last played on
T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) (Proms 2017)
Sy Oliver
T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T'Aint What You Do (It's The Way That You Do It) (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Five Flats Furnished
Sy Oliver
Five Flats Furnished
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Flats Furnished
Last played on
Fascinatin' Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinatin' Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Last played on
Treat Me Rough
George Gershwin
Treat Me Rough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Treat Me Rough
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
Sy Oliver
My Blue Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
East of the Sun
Sy Oliver
East of the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East of the Sun
Last played on
Swingin' on Nothin'
Tommy Dorsey
Swingin' on Nothin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dmxsk.jpglink
Swingin' on Nothin'
Last played on
Baby Won't You Say You Love Me
Ella Fitzgerald
Baby Won't You Say You Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Baby Won't You Say You Love Me
Last played on
Yes, Indeed!
Jo Stafford
Yes, Indeed!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j1b50.jpglink
Yes, Indeed!
Last played on
Organ Grinder's Swing
Sy Oliver
Organ Grinder's Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Organ Grinder's Swing
Last played on
Ask Me (feat. Sy Oliver)
Chris Connor
Ask Me (feat. Sy Oliver)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ask Me (feat. Sy Oliver)
Last played on
T ain't What You Do
Sy Oliver
T ain't What You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T ain't What You Do
Last played on
Dream Of You
Sy Oliver
Dream Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Of You
Last played on
On My Way
Sy Oliver
On My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Way
Last played on
OPUS 1
Sy Oliver
OPUS 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OPUS 1
Last played on
Pennies from Heaven
Sy Oliver
Pennies from Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from Heaven
Last played on
Ain't She Sweet
Sy Oliver
Ain't She Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't She Sweet
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2w6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01T20:48:09
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Sy Oliver Links
Back to artist