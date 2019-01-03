Nino FerrerBorn 15 August 1934. Died 13 August 1998
Nino Ferrer
1934-08-15
Nino Ferrer Biography (Wikipedia)
Nino Agostino Arturo Maria Ferrari, known as Nino Ferrer (1934–1998), was an Italian-French singer, songwriter, and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nino Ferrer Tracks
Looking For You
Nino Ferrer
Looking For You
Looking For You
Last played on
Le Sud
Nino Ferrer
Le Sud
Le Sud
Last played on
