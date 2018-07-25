Sebastian Rochford is a Scottish drummer and bandleader who spans many musical genres. Rochford leads British band Polar Bear.

He was born in Aberdeen and has a large family of two brothers and seven sisters. His father, Gerard Rochford, is an accomplished poet in the north east of Scotland. He is married to Matana Roberts.. Seb is of Indian descent through the side of his mother who was Anglo Indian.

Rochford has played drums for Polar Bear, Acoustic Ladyland, Basquiat Strings, Oriole, Menlo Park, Ingrid Laubrock Quintet, Bojan Zulfikarpasic's Tetraband, and Sons of Kemet. He worked extensively with Joanna MacGregor and Andy Sheppard and leads the band Fulborn Teversham and has an improvising duo with Leafcutter John. He also has a solo project called Room of Katinas.

He has drummed for Pete Doherty, with his band Babyshambles, in the early days of the band, and has continued to make guest appearances with them. He drummed on the first Babyshambles release, a limited edition single "Babyshambles", released on the High Society label.