Jagwar Ma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5pp.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b933654-f58b-438c-8652-90567e5495a1
Jagwar Ma is an Australian psychedelic dance band formed in Sydney in 2011. It consists of Gabriel Winterfield (lead vocalist, guitarist), Jono Ma (guitar, beats, synths, production), and bass guitarist Jack Freeman, who joined 2012. The band name is derived from a satirical compound of the word "jaguar" and Jono's surname. In 2013 Jagwar Ma signed with record labels Mom+Pop (US) Marathon Artists (EU) and Future Classic (Australia) and released its debut album Howlin'. It released its second album Every Now and Then on 14 October 2016.
Jagwar Ma Performances & Interviews
Jagwar Ma chat to Huw Stephens
2013-03-04
Jono from Australian band Jagwar Ma chats to Huw Stephens.
Jagwar Ma chat to Huw Stephens
Jagwar Ma Tracks
Come Save Me
Jagwar Ma
Come Save Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247tyw.jpglink
Come Save Me
Last played on
Man I Need
Jagwar Ma
Man I Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv7h8.jpglink
Man I Need
Last played on
Batter Up
Jagwar Ma
Batter Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pp.jpglink
Batter Up
Last played on
O B 1 (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Jagwar Ma
O B 1 (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pp.jpglink
O B 1 (6 Music Session, 8 Aug 2016)
Last played on
O B 1
Jagwar Ma
O B 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044wh99.jpglink
O B 1
Last played on
Give Me A Reason
Jagwar Ma
Give Me A Reason
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048hv7b.jpglink
Uncertainty
Jagwar Ma
Uncertainty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qr2jl.jpglink
Uncertainty
Last played on
The Throw
Jagwar Ma
The Throw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw2wm.jpglink
The Throw
Last played on
Slipping (Soulwax Remix)
Jagwar Ma
Slipping (Soulwax Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pp.jpglink
Slipping (Soulwax Remix)
Last played on
OB1 (Circle Sky mix)
Jagwar Ma
OB1 (Circle Sky mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pp.jpglink
OB1 (Circle Sky mix)
Last played on
Ordinary
Jagwar Ma
Ordinary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kdpkr.jpglink
Ordinary
Last played on
Colours Of Paradise
Jagwar Ma
Colours Of Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pp.jpglink
Colours Of Paradise
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a69qwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T20:35:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zglc7.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
15:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/adm4wh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T20:35:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021tp21.jpg
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/aqgc6q
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T20:35:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t4890.jpg
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Live Lounge: Jagwar Ma
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezqwrz
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-08-28T20:35:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fwdb6.jpg
28
Aug
2013
Live Lounge: Jagwar Ma
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T20:35:53
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
