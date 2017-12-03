Jun FukamachiBorn 21 May 1946. Died 22 November 2010
Jun Fukamachi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b92cd77-e05c-4c6c-a0e2-1fd3caf032de
Jun Fukamachi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jun Fukamachi (深町純) (May 21, 1946 - November 22, 2010) was a Japanese jazz fusion keyboardist and synthesizer player. Fukamachi played with The Brecker Brothers and Steve Gadd, among others, and released albums on Polydor and Toshiba in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jun Fukamachi Tracks
Sort by
At the Cuttin
Jun Fukamachi
At the Cuttin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At the Cuttin
Last played on
Jun Fukamachi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist