Patsy Watchorn
Patsy Watchorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Patsy Watchorn (born 16 October 1944 in Crumlin, Dublin) is an Irish folk singer. He is notable for being a member of the Dublin City Ramblers and later The Dubliners.
Step It Out Mary
Dirty Old Town
The Ferryman
