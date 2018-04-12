Alfons KontarskyBorn 9 October 1932. Died 5 May 2010
1932-10-09
Waltz
Igor Stravinsky
Waltz
Waltz
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Carnival of the Animals: The Aquarium
Hungarian Dance No 1 for piano duet
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dance No 1 for piano duet
Hungarian Dance No 1 for piano duet
Sonata for two pianos
Igor Stravinsky
Sonata for two pianos
Sonata for two pianos
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille (1835 - 1921) Saint-Saens, Aloys Kontarsky, Alfons Kontarsky, Vienna Philharmonic & Karl Böhm
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Aquarium; The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Proms 1973: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egp6q9
1973-09-03T20:38:56
3
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 43
Proms 1971: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e36q9r
1971-08-26T20:38:56
26
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 32
Proms 1964: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46d4f
1964-08-21T20:38:56
21
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 24
Proms 1960: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ermrbp
1960-08-09T20:38:56
9
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 15
