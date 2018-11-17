Joe Fagin (born January 1940) is a British pop singer-songwriter. He is best known for the 1984 chart hit Breakin' Away / That's Livin' Alright, and for singing a version of "As Time Goes By" for the 1990s BBC comedy series of the same name starring Judi Dench. He now has retired from singing and songwriting, and has become a driving instructor for Army recruits going through their training.