Joe Fagin
Joe Fagin Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Fagin (born January 1940) is a British pop singer-songwriter. He is best known for the 1984 chart hit Breakin' Away / That's Livin' Alright, and for singing a version of "As Time Goes By" for the 1990s BBC comedy series of the same name starring Judi Dench. He now has retired from singing and songwriting, and has become a driving instructor for Army recruits going through their training.
Joe Fagin Tracks
That's Livin' Alright
Joe Fagin
That's Livin' Alright
That's Livin' Alright
Breakin' Away
Joe Fagin
Breakin' Away
Breakin' Away
Auf Weidersehen Pet
Joe Fagin
Auf Weidersehen Pet
Auf Weidersehen Pet
Auf Wiedersehen Pet Theme
Joe Fagin
Auf Wiedersehen Pet Theme
Auf Wiedersehen Pet Theme
Auf Wiedersehen Pet (That's Livin' Alright)
Joe Fagin
Auf Wiedersehen Pet (That's Livin' Alright)
