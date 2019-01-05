Daystar Peterson (born July 27, 1992), better known by his stage name Tory Lanez, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He received major recognition from the mixtape Lost Cause (2014) and the singles, "Say It," and "Luv", which peaked at number 23, and 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively. In 2015, Tory Lanez signed to Mad Love Records and Interscope Records. Lanez released his debut studio album, I Told You on August 19, 2016. His sophomore album, Memories Don't Die was released on March 2, 2018. On October 26, 2018, Lanez released his third studio album, Love Me Now?.