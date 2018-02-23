Mr Blobby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0593sfj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b8e2fed-2444-4458-973f-f501add4ba83
Mr Blobby Biography (Wikipedia)
Mr Blobby is a character featured on Noel Edmonds' Saturday night variety BBC television show Noel's House Party, portrayed by Barry Killerby, and was the brainchild of British comedy writer Charlie Adams, a writer for the show. A bulbous pink figure covered with yellow spots, he has a permanent toothy grin and jiggling eyes. Mr Blobby communicates only by saying the word "blobby" in an electronically altered voice, expressing his moods through tone of voice and repetition. He topped the UK Singles Chart with the 1993 Christmas release "Mr Blobby".
Although popular in Britain, the character came to attract substantial criticism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr Blobby Tracks
Sort by
Mr. BLOBBY
Mr Blobby
Mr. BLOBBY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593sfj.jpglink
Mr. BLOBBY
Last played on
Latest Mr Blobby News
Mr Blobby Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist