Del Amitri is a Scottish alternative rock band, formed in Glasgow in 1980. Between 1985 and 2002, the band released six studio albums, five of which entered the Top 10 in the UK. Their 1995 single "Roll to Me" reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Globally, Del Amitri have sold over 6 million albums. The band went on hiatus in 2002 and have since reformed twice to tour the UK.