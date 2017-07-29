Worlds Apart are a multi-national boy band of the 1990s, with a changing line-up that variously included Marcus Patrick (billed as Patric Osborne) in the original (five-piece) group and, from 1994, Brother Beyond's Nathan Moore. After scoring a few hits in the United Kingdom, the band re-emerged as a four-piece and became chart stars in France. Currently a trio, Steve Hart is its only original and continuous member.