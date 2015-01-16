Pat MonahanBorn 28 February 1969
Pat Monahan
1969-02-28
Patrick Timon Monahan (born February 28, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor, best known as the lead singer and sole constant founding member of the band Train. He has collaborated with multiple artists, and has recorded a solo album, Last of Seven.
