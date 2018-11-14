Mary Halvorson is an avant-garde jazz guitarist from Brookline, Massachusetts.

She is a 2002 graduate of Wesleyan University. She has performed with Anthony Braxton, Jessica Pavone, Robbie Lee, Taylor Ho Bynum, Trevor Dunn's Trio-Convulsant, Marc Ribot, Susan Alcorn, Yo La Tengo and Weasel Walter. As of 2008, she leads a trio including John Hebert and Ches Smith. She is also associated with violist Jessica Pavone, with whom she has recorded as a duo.

Troy Collins of All About Jazz calls Halvorson "[a] singular talent...Brooklyn-based guitarist Mary Halvorson has come into her own as a composer and improviser...light years ahead of her peers, she is the most impressive guitarist of her generation. The future of jazz guitar starts here." Jon Garelick of The Phoenix writes, "It's that search for her own thing that's made Halvorson...one of the most celebrated young guitarists in jazz, someone who has a unique sound both as a player and a composer." In 2017, Halvorson won Best Guitar in DownBeat's 65th Annual DownBeat International Critics Poll.