Stubborn Heart is a British electronic soul music duo consisting of Luca Santucci and Ben Fitzgerald.

The pair actually claim to be part of a longer lineage than the garage-dubstep continuum, calling what they do "electronic soul from the heart" and citing influences from the '60s (Stubborn Heart is an old northern soul track) and '80s synth-pop, as well as '90s techno, house and garage. Comparisons have been drawn with The XX, SBTRKT, My Computer, Mount Kimbie, James Blake & Four Tet. In a recent review by the BBC, elements of Stubborn Heart's musical style were likened to Art of Noise & Aphex Twin.

Having signed to One Little Indian Records in mid-2012, Stubborn Heart's self-titled debut has gained coverage from the likes of NME, The Guardian as well as BBC 6Music.