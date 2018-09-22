Tony TouchBorn 2 July 1969
Tony Touch
1969-07-02
Tony Touch Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Anthony Hernandez (born July 2, 1969), professionally known as Tony Touch, is an American hip hop break dancer, singer-songwriter, producer and DJ of Puerto Rican descent.
