David William 'Dave' Kelly (born 13 March 1947), is a British blues singer, guitarist and composer, who has been active on the British blues music scene since the 1960s. He has performed with the John Dummer Blues Band, Tramp, The Blues Band, and his own Dave Kelly Band.

His sister, Jo Ann Kelly, was also a blues singer, and she and Dave participated in many musical projects together.

Kelly is a disciple of Fred McDowell.