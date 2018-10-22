Dave KellyBritish blues singer, guitarist and composer. Born 13 March 1947
Dave Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b762e51-3bea-46d5-a6dc-56e6d96ab4a1
Dave Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
David William 'Dave' Kelly (born 13 March 1947), is a British blues singer, guitarist and composer, who has been active on the British blues music scene since the 1960s. He has performed with the John Dummer Blues Band, Tramp, The Blues Band, and his own Dave Kelly Band.
His sister, Jo Ann Kelly, was also a blues singer, and she and Dave participated in many musical projects together.
Kelly is a disciple of Fred McDowell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Kelly Tracks
Sort by
Hoodoo Lady
Dave Kelly
Hoodoo Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoodoo Lady
Last played on
New Stockyard Blues
Dave Kelly
New Stockyard Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Stockyard Blues
Last played on
Jitterbug Swing
Dave Kelly
Jitterbug Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jitterbug Swing
Last played on
Old Jim Canan's
Dave Kelly
Old Jim Canan's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Jim Canan's
Last played on
Dave Kelly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist