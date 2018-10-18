Matthew MorrisonBorn 30 October 1978
Matthew Morrison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3vn.jpg
1978-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b758e33-eb65-4ce4-8892-c6c18fd0df56
Matthew Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew James Morrison (born October 30, 1978) is an American actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. Morrison is known for starring in multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including his portrayal of Link Larkin in Hairspray on Broadway, and for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee (2009–2015). Morrison is signed with Adam Levine's 222 Records and received a Tony Award nomination for his featured role as Fabrizio Nacarelli in the musical The Light in the Piazza. From March 2015 to January 2016, Morrison starred in the lead role of J.M. Barrie in the Broadway production of Finding Neverland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Morrison Performances & Interviews
Matthew Morrison Tracks
Sort by
Without Love
Corey Reynolds
Without Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Without Love
Last played on
Say It Somehow
Kelli O' Hara & Matthew Morrison
Say It Somehow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Say It Somehow
Performer
Last played on
It's Over
Matthew Morrison
It's Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
It's Over
Last played on
Stronger
Matthew Morrison
Stronger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Stronger
Last played on
We Own The Night
Matthew Morrison
We Own The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
We Own The Night
Last played on
Jingle Bell Rock
Matthew Morrison
Jingle Bell Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Jingle Bell Rock
Last played on
Let It Snow
Matthew Morrison
Let It Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Let It Snow
Last played on
West Side Story Medley
Matthew Morrison
West Side Story Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
West Side Story Medley
It Takes Two
Matthew Morrison
It Takes Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
It Takes Two
It Don't Mean A Thing
Matthew Morrison
It Don't Mean A Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
It Don't Mean A Thing
Over The Rainbow
Matthew Morrison
Over The Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Over The Rainbow
Last played on
The Lady Is A Tramp
Matthew Morrison
The Lady Is A Tramp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
The Lady Is A Tramp
Last played on
Sway
Matthew Morrison
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
Don't Stop Dancing
Matthew Morrison
Don't Stop Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Don't Stop Dancing
Last played on
Still Got Tonight
Matthew Morrison
Still Got Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Still Got Tonight
Last played on
Summer Rain
Matthew Morrison
Summer Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Summer Rain
Last played on
Don't Stand So CLose To Me/Young Girl
Matthew Morrison
Don't Stand So CLose To Me/Young Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3vn.jpglink
Don't Stand So CLose To Me/Young Girl
Last played on
Matthew Morrison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist