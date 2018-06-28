Siân PhillipsBorn 14 May 1933
Siân Phillips
1933-05-14
Siân Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Jane Elizabeth Ailwên Phillips, DBE (born 14 May 1933), known professionally as Siân Phillips, is a Welsh actress.
Siân Phillips Tracks
Send in the Clowns
Last played on
I Remember It Well
Last played on
The Glamorous Life
Last played on
WHERE HAVE ALL THE FLOWERS GONE
Falling In Love Again!
Last played on
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 5: A Sondheim Cabaret
Cadogan Hall
2015-08-17T20:50:53
17
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 5: A Sondheim Cabaret
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 2: Lerner & Loewe – My Fair Lady
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-14T20:50:53
14
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 2: Lerner & Loewe – My Fair Lady
Royal Albert Hall
