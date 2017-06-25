Gisele MacKenzieBorn 10 January 1927. Died 5 September 2003
Gisele MacKenzie
1927-01-10
Gisele MacKenzie Biography (Wikipedia)
Gisèle MacKenzie (January 10, 1927 – September 5, 2003) was a Canadian-American singer, actress, and commercial spokesperson, best known for her performances on the US television program Your Hit Parade.
Gisele MacKenzie Tracks
Moonlight





You Are My Lucky Star



Charlie is my darling





Ebb Tide





laighean leat





Tip Toe Through The Tulips





Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes



Answer My My Love



Slowpoke





Love Makes The World Go Round





Zing Went The Strings of My Heart





Le Fiacre





Pepper Hot Baby





Where Is Your Heart (Main Theme From "Moulin



