The 1975 Biography
The 1975 are an English pop rock band from Manchester, consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel. The band's origins trace to their attendance at Wilmslow High School in Cheshire and playing together as teenagers in 2002. Gigs organised by a council worker led the band to formally sign as the 1975. Their choice of name was inspired by a Jack Kerouac beat poetry book. They eventually signed a record deal after their success with Dirty Hit and Polydor Records.
Following the release of four EPs, their self-titled debut album was released on 2 September 2013, topping the UK Albums Chart on 8 September 2013. Their second album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, released on 26 February 2016, also topped both the UK Chart and the US Billboard 200. In 2017, the band won the Brit Award for Best British Group.
In November 2016, Daniel announced the release of a third album in 2018 with a video on his social media. After deleting many posts in March 2018, Healy confirmed the release of new music while also announcing the end of their second album's campaign in April. From April to May of that year, the band released cryptic posters and multimedia. At the end of May, they announced their third and fourth albums, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships and Notes on a Conditional Form. The former was released on 30 November 2018, while the latter will be released in May 2019.
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
Love Me
Chocolate
The Sound
Give Yourself A Try
Tootimetootimetootime
Sincerity Is Scary
