Al DexterBorn 4 May 1905. Died 28 January 1984
Al Dexter
1905-05-04
Al Dexter Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Albert Poindexter (May 4, 1905 – January 28, 1984), known as Al Dexter, was an American country musician and songwriter. He is best known for "Pistol Packin' Mama," a 1944 hit that was one of the most popular recordings of the World War II years and later became a hit again with a cover by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters.
Al Dexter Tracks
Pistol Packin' Mama
Al Dexter
So long pal
Al Dexter
Im Losing My Mind Over You
Al Dexter and His Troopers
Wine Women and Song
Al Dexter
Too Late To Worry, Too Blue To Cry
Al Dexter
