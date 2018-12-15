Eloise LawsBorn 6 November 1943
Eloise Laws
1943-11-06
Eloise Laws Biography (Wikipedia)
Eloise Laws (born November 6, 1943) is a singer and a member of the prominent Laws family of musicians from Houston, Texas.
Love Factory
If I Don't Watch out
I'm Just Warming Up
Put a little Love into it
Tighten Him Up
Put A Little Love In It (When You Do It)
Stay With Me
