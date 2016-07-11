MisterWivesFormed 2012
MisterWives
2012
MisterWives Biography (Wikipedia)
MisterWives is an American indie pop band based in New York City, consisting of lead singer Mandy Lee (Amanda Lee Duffy), percussionist Etienne Bowler, bass guitarist William Hehir, guitarist Marc Campbell, multi-instrumentalist Jesse Blum, and saxophonist Mike Murphy. MisterWives have opened for acts such as Panic! at the Disco, Twenty One Pilots, Half Moon Run, Bleachers, The Mowgli's, Walk the Moon, Foster the People, Paramore, American Authors, and X Ambassadors. The band is currently signed to Photo Finish Records. The band's debut album Our Own House was released in January 2015.
Reflections
MisterWives
Reflections
Reflections
Coffins
MisterWives
Coffins
Coffins
Coffins (Original Mix) (feat. MisterWives)
Pegboard Nerds
Coffins (Original Mix) (feat. MisterWives)
Coffins (Original Mix) (feat. MisterWives)
