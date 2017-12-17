Rick BraunBorn 6 July 1955
Rick Braun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b6b8e54-c62b-4b9b-b191-788a5460ae03
Rick Braun Biography (Wikipedia)
Rick Braun (born July 6, 1955) is a smooth jazz trumpeter and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rick Braun Tracks
Sort by
Pool Dancer
Rick Braun
Pool Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pool Dancer
Last played on
Silk
Rick Braun
Silk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silk
Last played on
Back To Back
Rick Braun
Back To Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Back
Last played on
Radar
Rick Braun
Radar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar
Last played on
Get Up And dance
Rick Braun
Get Up And dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Up And dance
Last played on
Can You Feel It
Rick Braun
Can You Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It
Last played on
Midnight Caller
Rick Braun
Midnight Caller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Caller
Last played on
All It Takes
Rick Braun
All It Takes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All It Takes
Last played on
Christiane
Rick Braun
Christiane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christiane
Last played on
Rick Braun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist