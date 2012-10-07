The Peter James Trio is a British jazz ensemble.

Born in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, pianist Peter James moved to London to study jazz at the Royal Academy of music where he met his band mates Thomas Hooper (drums) and Jeremy Brown (double-bass). They released their debut album, Visions and Vistas in 2008.

Their follow-up release, Soul Story came out in June 2011. Described by Jamie Cullum on Radio 2 as "highly, highly recommended" and Claire Martin on Radio 3's Jazz Line-Up as a "stellar recording". "The band can lay claim to a place in the top flight of piano trios" (Bruce Lindsay, All About Jazz). The album has further been described as a "totally absorbing" collection of pieces with particular emphasis on prolonged solos. The Hammond organ is also incorporated into some of the pieces on the album.[dead link]