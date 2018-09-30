Jackie McLeanBorn 17 May 1932. Died 31 March 2006
Jackie McLean
1932-05-17
Jackie McLean Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lenwood "Jackie" McLean (May 17, 1931 – March 31, 2006) was an American jazz alto saxophonist, composer, bandleader, and educator, and is one of the few musicians to be elected to the DownBeat Hall of Fame in the year of their death.
Jackie McLean Tracks
Dr Jackyl& Mr Funk
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Goin' 'Way Blues
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Embraceable You
Jackie McLean
Last played on
De I Comahlee Ah (Dan Shake Cut)
Jackie McLean
Last played on
A Foggy Day
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Little Melonae
Jackie McLean
Ensemble
Last played on
On The Nile
Jackie McLean
Last played on
When I Fall In Love
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Sentimental Journey
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Blue Rondo
Jackie McLean
Omega
Jackie McLean
Drew's Blues
Jackie McLean
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
Minor Apprehension
Jackie McLean
I Love You
Jackie McLean
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Das' Dat
Jackie McLean
Last played on
I'll Keep Loving You
Jackie McLean
Last played on
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Charles Mingus
Last played on
Revillot
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Cool Green
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Music Forever
Larry Ritchie
Last played on
Doctor Jackyll and Mister Funk (Umbo edit)
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Old Gospel
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Evans
Bill Hardman
Last played on
Bluesnik
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Cancellation
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Hipnosis
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Stable Mates
Jackie McLean
Last played on
De I Comahlee Ah (feat. Michael Carvin)
Jackie McLean
What's New
Jackie McLean
Last played on
I'll Take Romance
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Dr Jackyll And Mister Funk
Jackie McLean
Theme For Sister Salvation
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Bluesanova
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Omega
Jackie McLean
Last played on
Riff Raff
Jackie McLean
Last played on
