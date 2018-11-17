Tuva SemmingsenBorn 13 January 1975
Tuva Semmingsen
1975-01-13
Concert aria: Ch'io mi scordi di te...? Non temer, amato bene (K.505)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria: Non piu mesta from 'La Cenerentola' Act II
Gioachino Rossini
Proms 2009: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-19T20:57:59
19
Jul
2009
Royal Albert Hall
