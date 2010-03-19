Brother Firetribe is a hard rock and adult-oriented rock band. They take their name from an in-joke as a perfect description for their music is ‘tennis heavy’ and the name of a Finnish former professional tennis player Veli Paloheimo translates into English as ‘Brother Firetribe’. Their first album False Metal was released in 2006, it was later re-issued as Break Out.

Brother Firetribe has released four studio albums and one live DVD. Their latest album Sunbound was released in March 2017.

In 2009 Brother Firetribe joined PAIN on the "European Cynic Campaign 2009" tour. PAIN also toured with Nightwish, and Emppu Vuorinen, one of Nightwish's founding members, is the guitarist for Brother Firetribe. The band appeared at Nottingham Trent University's Rockingham Festival 2017.