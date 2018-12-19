Michael Robert Henrion Posner ( POHZ-nər; born February 12, 1988) is an American singer-songwriter, poet, and record producer. Posner released his debut album, 31 Minutes to Takeoff, on August 10, 2010. The album includes the US Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single "Cooler than Me" as well as the top 20 single "Please Don't Go". In 2016 he released his second album, At Night, Alone. A remix of his 2015 single "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" from the album peaked in the top 10 on the charts in 27 countries around the world, including hitting number one in many and the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. He has written songs for a great number of fellow artists. In March 2017, he released his first book of poetry, Tear Drops & Balloons. Posner is also a member of the alternative hip-hop and R&B duo Mansionz with Matthew Musto (aka Blackbear).