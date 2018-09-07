Swearin'Fronted by ex-P.S. Eliot and ex-Big Soda. Formed 2011
Swearin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b62be91-b158-40a7-a51d-43b1a3b91ec3
Swearin' Tracks
Sort by
Grow Into A Ghost
Swearin'
Grow Into A Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grow Into A Ghost
Last played on
Kenosha
Swearin'
Kenosha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kenosha
Last played on
Parts of Speech
Swearin'
Parts of Speech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parts of Speech
Last played on
Dust in The Gold Sack
Swearin'
Dust in The Gold Sack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust in The Gold Sack
Last played on
Swearin' Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist