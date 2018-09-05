You Love Her Coz She’s DeadFormed 2007. Disbanded 19 February 2016
You Love Her Coz She’s Dead
2007
Biography (Wikipedia)
You Love Her Coz She's Dead is an English electronic music project formed in Bath in 2007.
Superheroes
Superheroes
Leap Of Desire
Leap Of Desire
Sunday Best
Sunday Best
