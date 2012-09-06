He Met Her is a group originally formed in 2009 in Los Angeles, California and started recording six months later. The band is formed of rapper/producer/singer/actor Mowgli Moon (last seen in the movie Anonymous) who apparently was born in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico and LA-girl and singer/modell/actress Rocky Chance. Chance was featured as one of the main models in two of four commercials premiered by Budweiser during Super Bowl 2013

Most frequently referred inspirations are to the movie Drive, and their sound has been described as "disco to dub, and dancehall to twinkling pop" and "with the release of their first video for single 'Control' the band have instantly found appreciation from MTV, who promptly placed them on their Buzzworthy list. They've also attracted attention from the fashion world, having found themselves subjects of Elle cover photographer Rankin for a shoot last year.