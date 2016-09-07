Antônio Carlos Moraes Pires (born July 8, 1947, Ituaçu, Brazil), better known as Moraes Moreira, is a Brazilian guitar player and singer. During the 1970s he played guitar and sang in the band Os Novos Baianos. After playing in Os Novos Baianos, Moreira embarked on a solo career where he recorded 29 albums. Moreira has been involved in recording 40 full-length albums between Os Novos Baianos, Trio Elétrico Dodô e Osmar, and two more albums with guitarist Pepeu Gomes. Moreira is considered one of the most versatile composers of Brazil, mixing the genres of rock, samba, choro, frevo, baião, and classical.