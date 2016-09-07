Moraes MoreiraBorn 8 July 1947
Moraes Moreira
1947-07-08
Moraes Moreira Biography (Wikipedia)
Antônio Carlos Moraes Pires (born July 8, 1947, Ituaçu, Brazil), better known as Moraes Moreira, is a Brazilian guitar player and singer. During the 1970s he played guitar and sang in the band Os Novos Baianos. After playing in Os Novos Baianos, Moreira embarked on a solo career where he recorded 29 albums. Moreira has been involved in recording 40 full-length albums between Os Novos Baianos, Trio Elétrico Dodô e Osmar, and two more albums with guitarist Pepeu Gomes. Moreira is considered one of the most versatile composers of Brazil, mixing the genres of rock, samba, choro, frevo, baião, and classical.
Moraes Moreira Tracks
Estrepolia Elétrica
Moraes Moreira
Estrepolia Elétrica
Estrepolia Elétrica
Estrepolia Elétrica - reprise (encore)
Moraes Moreira
Estrepolia Elétrica - reprise (encore)
Estrepolia Elétrica - reprise (encore)
Estrepolia Elétrica
Moraes Moreira
Estrepolia Elétrica
Estrepolia Elétrica
Mancha De Dendê Não Sai
Moraes Moreira
Mancha De Dendê Não Sai
Mancha De Dendê Não Sai
