Murray McLauchlanCanadian singer-songwriter. Born 30 June 1948
Murray McLauchlan
1948-06-30
Murray McLauchlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Murray Edward McLauchlan, CM (born June 30, 1948) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, guitarist, pianist, and harmonica player. He is best known for his Canadian hits "Farmer's Song" and "Down by the Henry Moore".
Murray McLauchlan Tracks
Run Away to Sea
Painting Floors
Start Again
Bad Times
Down by the Henrey Moore
