O-Town is an American boy band formed from the first season of the MTV-produced reality television series Making the Band in 2000. As of 2015 the group consists of Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller. The line up also included Ashley Parker Angel, who refused to participate in the 2013 reunion. Ikaika Kahoano was originally part of the band but replaced by Miller after dropping out of the group.

After releasing two albums near the end of the boy band fad of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the group disbanded in 2003. The group was originally managed by Lou Pearlman during their first season of Making the Band, but later managed by Mike Cronin and Mike Morin for their debut album and remaining television seasons.

The group reformed in 2013 as a quartet after Ashley Parker Angel turned down the offer.