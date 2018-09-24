The ChantaysFormed 1961
The Chantays
1961
The Chantays Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chantays is a surf rock band from Orange County, California, USA, known for the hit instrumental, "Pipeline" (1963). Their music combines electronic keyboards and surf guitar, creating a unique ghostly sound.
The Chantays Tracks
Pipeline
Pipeline
SCOTCH HIGHS
SCOTCH HIGHS
Move It
Move It
