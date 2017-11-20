The Nosebleeds were a short-lived punk band formed in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England in 1976. Though the band never recorded an album and released just one single, it is well known in modern rock history for the later successes of its individual members, notably Morrissey (The Smiths), Billy Duffy (The Cult), and Vini Reilly (The Durutti Column). During their early days, they were known as Ed Banger and the Nosebleeds, until the departure of singer Ed Banger (Ed Garrity).