Laurence BinyonBorn 10 August 1869. Died 10 March 1943
1869-08-10
Robert Laurence Binyon, CH (10 August 1869 – 10 March 1943) was an English poet, dramatist and art scholar. His most famous work, "For the Fallen", is well known for being used in Remembrance Sunday services.
For the Fallen
Robert Laurence Binyon & Timothy West
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
They shall not grow old
Douglas Guest
They shall not grow old
They shall not grow old
We Will Remember Them
David Ogden
We Will Remember Them
We Will Remember Them
