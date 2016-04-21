Ben Montague is a British musician, singer-songwriter and multi instrumentalist from Farnborough, Kent. Ben is perhaps best known for his single "Haunted" from the first full-length album Overcome. Ben's last album was Tales of Flying And Falling. His latest album "Back into Paradise" was launched in JUne 2015 through the MWM label. He is currently on a nationwide tour which culminates in the Dello bar in Dublin on 12 December 2015. Prior to that Ben will be supporting Simply Red in Brighton on the 28 and 29 November 2015.