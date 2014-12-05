Gerry GranahanBorn 20 April 1932
Gerry Granahan
1932-04-20
Gerry Granahan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Granahan (born April 20, 1932, Pittston, Pennsylvania) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, best known for his work in the 1950s and 1960s.
No Chemise Please
