Crash Crew was an early hip-hop group who recorded for Mike and Dave Records in 1980 and then signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group, based in Harlem, Lincoln Projects New York City, consisted of members DJ Daryll C. (who died in 1999 due to diabetes), G. Man, La Shubee, Barry B-Stro, Michael EK Shahid ( Ek Mike C )., and Reggie Reg. According to JayQuan.com, the six grew up in the surroundings of Lincoln project, in 1977 the group was created. In 1980, they recorded their first single under the moniker "Disco Dave and the Force of the 5 MC's". The single, "High Powered Rap", was released on Mike & Dave Records. That same year, the group signed to Sugar Hill Records and released several classic singles like "We Wanna Rock", "Breaking Bells", and "On the Radio The Crash Crew is considered to be in the first Generation of Hip Hop. In 2017 Reggie Reg made RayZa from New York an honorary member of the Crash Crew after performing at numerous shows and events with him. Reggie Reg states "We need a real artist that knows the roots of the culture.. and to continue the legacy of real Hip-Hop".